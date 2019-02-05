80s Possible by Thursday!

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The weather in the short term remains very warm with highs in the mid 70s on Wednesday and upper 70s and lower 80s on Thursday. The rain coverage will stay around 10% on Wednesday with Thursday being a day that should be dry. Our next cold front is due in here on Friday and highs will only be in the mid 60s with a temperature drop as we head into the late afternoon and evening. At this point, no storms look to be involved, and I don't think we will have that much rain in the great scheme of things. I'm keeping our coverage at 30% at any given time. Going into the weekend, look for highs to return to average or below - upper 50s and lower 60s. Saturday looks dry, but I'm going to mention a 20% coverage of showers on Sunday. Early next week will feature a better chance of rain Monday and Tuesday, and there's a chance those rain chances may have to be extended to Wednesday and Thursday. Highs should also begin another warming trend with 60s and 70s by Monday and Tuesday.