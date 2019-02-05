Unseasonably warm for early February

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Well Punxsutawney Phil may not be an actual meteorologist, but we’ll give him some credit for the springtime vibes running high this week! Despite more clouds than sun around, temperatures will continue to easily soar into the 70s over the next few days, and potentially even get close to 80 by Thursday when more sunshine returns!
Southerly winds in place will keep pumping in milder and more humid air from the Gulf through mid-week, keeping temperatures running well above average. A slight chance of rain remains in the forecast each day, but that just accounts for an isolated light rain shower or two. By Friday, rain coverage goes up just a tick (20%) as another cold front moves in the Southeast, eventually putting temperatures back in more seasonable territory by the weekend.
Saturday morning will feature 30s again, so a great excuse to sleep in! Overall the weekend looks cooler with highs at or below 60. Rain chances return to the forecast again by Sunday and linger into early next week, when it looks a touch milder again.
Download the free WTVM Weather Mobile App for your forecast → http://onelink.to/stormteam9.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.