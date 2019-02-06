Alabama Governor Kay Ivey visits local Phenix City school

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Less than a month after her inaugural address on the steps of the capitol, Alabama Governor Kay Ivey took a trip to a local school in Phenix City.
This comes after her campaign promise for more good paying jobs as well as providing better education for children in the Yellow Hammer State.
"We want to improve our education system so that every child gets a beneficial learning experience,” said Ivey.
Ivey was given a tour of the Dyer Family STEM Center. It’s a learning institution that has been open since August 2016. Phenix City Schools Superintendent Randy Wilkes said the student-led tour is to show the governor the labs resources and education tools used to teach students at the facility.
"We’re very busy in K-12 developing the workforce of tomorrow. We’re doing it right here in Phenix City Schools,” explained Wilkes.
“And we want to share this opportunity with her to see what our students are learning on a daily basis. And another thing we’re excited about is sharing her passion for education,” said STEM facilitator Angel Wilson.
They said it’s all in conjunction with Ivey’s focus on education. Johnson Nguyen is a seventh grader and was one of the tour guides for the governor.
“I did not think that this would happen at all. I thought it would be a normal school experience, but you get to meet the governor of Alabama,” said Nguyen.
“You don’t get to do that very often. It’s pretty cool.” “It’s very impressive. I’m delighted. They’re teaching the subjects of the future. That’s so important to prepare for the jobs of the future because we’re sure going to be recruiting them,” said Ivey.
Shortly after the tour, she spoke to the East Alabama Chamber of Commerce as a guest speaker for their annual dinner.
