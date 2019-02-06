2 arrested at protest outside Alabama attorney general’s office

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - A protest outside the Montgomery office building of Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall resulted in two arrests for disorderly conduct.
The protest comes the day after Marshall determined a police officer was justified in killing a man inside a Hoover mall on Thanksgiving night.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the protesters were give two warnings to disperse, and two women ignored the warnings and were arrested.
The family of E.J. Bradford Jr., the man who was killed at Riverchase Galleria, traveled to Marshall’s office Wednesday. The family sat in folding chairs outside the complex, where they said they want to talk with Marshall about his ruling.
In the ruling, Marshall stated: “After an extensive investigation and review, the Attorney General has determined that (the officer) did not commit a crime under Alabama law when he shot and killed E.J. Bradford and thus the Alabama Rules of Professional Conduct preclude presentation of this case to a grand jury.”
At one point Bradford’s father, E.J. Bradford Sr. took to a bullhorn to proclaim that Marshall never reached out to the family and never wanted to talk with them. He added that his son “was assassinated,” and referring to the attorney general as a “coward,” called on him to “as a man, meet me face-to-face.”
A spokesperson for the attorney general’s office said Marshall “met with the family and their attorney Tuesday morning to offer them another chance to see the video, to inform them of the Attorney General’s decision, and to let them know that the video and report would be released to the public [Tuesday].”
Hoover police initially said Bradford was the gunman who shot 18-year-old Brian Wilson and 12-year-old Molly Davis, but they later said Bradford "likely did not fire the rounds” that hit them.
Another man, Erron Brown, 20, was eventually arrested in Atlanta and extradited to Alabama where he was charged with attempted murder in the shooting of Wilson. Authorities have not yet determined who shot Davis.
