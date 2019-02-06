Auburn man arrested for burglary and theft at relative’s home

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) - An Auburn man has been arrested for burglary and theft.
Michael D. Landers, 31, is charged with felony third-degree burglary and first-degree theft of property.
The burglary happened Feb. 3 at a residence in the 1300 block of Teaberry Court. According to police, the residence was unlawfully entered and jewelry, money. And the homeowner’s car was stolen---a value over $28,000.
Investigation into the incident developed Landers, who is related to the victim, as a suspect. Police recovered property taken during the burglary in Landers’ possession.
Landers was taken into custody and transported to the Lee County Detention Facility. He is being held on an $8,000 bond.
