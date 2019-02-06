Auburn man arrested, indicted on first-degree rape charge

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - An Auburn man has been arrested and charged with rape.
Auburn police arrested 45-year-old Curtis D. Yancey Tuesday, Feb. 5 on a felony Lee County Grand Jury indictment charging him with first-degree rape.
Yancey’s arrest stems from an investigation of a reported sexual assault that happened at a North Donahue Drive residence in 2016. According to police, a 23-year-old woman reported being sexually assaulted while she was incapacitated.
Yancey was an acquaintance of the female and developed as a suspect.
Police say Yancey was positively identified as the person responsible for the sexual assault though DNA evidence.
The case was presented to a Lee County Grand Jury in October 2018 and an indictment was issued afterwards.
Yancey is being held on the Lee County Jail on a $100,000 bond.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.