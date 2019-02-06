Columbus High School student headed to D.C. for U.S. Senate Program

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A Columbus High School student is headed to D.C. next month to participate in the U.S. Senate Program.
Patrick Chappel is the first Muscogee County School District student in 25 years to be admitted to the program and only the sixth student in history of the program.
The U.S. Senate Program gives Chappel the opportunity to spend a week in D.C. meeting government officials such as members of the Supreme Court, the Vice President, and the President.
Chappel is also receiving a $10,000 scholarship.
