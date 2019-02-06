GBI releases new details concerning human remains found on Plateau Drive

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigations has released new information following the discovery and testing of unidentified human remains near Plateau Drive last November.
The GBI forensic anthropologist stated that they now believe the unidentified person was a short statured male in the 40 – 50’s year age range.
Early analysis indicates that the individual suffered from a gunshot wound although, it is still not known how long the remains might have been there or when the man died.
The remains were documented and collected by the Columbus Police Department Crime Scene Unit and the Muscogee County Coroner’s Office before being sent to the GBI Crime Lab for further analysis and evaluation.
The remains are still there now and will be subjected to further analysis.
The Columbus Homicide Unit is asking for anyone that has any information as to who this unidentified male might be, or as to how they might have been shot to please call 706-225-4395 immediately.
