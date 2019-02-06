Community forum held to discuss combining Early College Academy with Jordan High in Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The Muscogee County School District superintendent and Jordan High School’s principal held a forum to hear from the community Tuesday night.
More talk about the Early College Academy was made available for Columbus students. A proposal recommends that Early College Academy is placed inside Jordan high’s wall-to-wall academy. Officials know this won’t be easy to bring in such an intricate collaboration.
"It’s a significant change, especially for the students at Early College and their families. So, we are having these public forums to inform them of the proposed change, what it entails, and explain the rationale behind it," said Superintendent Dr. David Lewis.
Officials are excited about the added jobs that Early College Academy will bring, but warn it’s too early to announce anything as they still fight for acceptance.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.