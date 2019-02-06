Crime, development, and success; LaGrange Mayor addresses ‘State of the City’

LaGrange, GA (WTVM) - Following suit with President Trump’s State of the Union Address, the mayor of LaGrange is holding his annual ‘State of the City’ address.
LaGrange Mayor, Jim Thornton, spoke before a jam-packed rotary club, highlighting the many positive directions he believes the city is headed in.
“I don’t think people realize how much exciting things are happening in LaGrange,” said Thornton.
Throughout the address, Thornton focused on several different topics, including public safety, which he describes as one of the city’s first obligations.
Specifically, tackling street gangs and keeping the overall crime rates on a continuous decline.
“We have invested as a city in tools needed to solve crimes. Whether that’s cameras to catch a runaway car, or social media analysis to track down leads online. You would be hard pressed to find a more responsive police department,” said Thornton.
Jobs and development were another popular topic. According to a city of LaGrange printout, there has been more than 1.35 billion dollars of investment in jobs since 2016, bringing with it thousands of jobs.
To keep up with the influx and development, new attention is being set on added housing.
While Mayor Thornton acknowledges there are issues, he says he’s confident in the future of the city.
“There really is a lot of excitement in our community. I think when that message gets out people will really be attracted to the area and want to come and live here,” said Thornton.
A copy of the Mayor’s update can be found on LaGrange.com.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.