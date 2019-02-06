Dense fog posing issues Wednesday morning

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Dense fog blanketing the Valley Wednesday morning has been posing some traffic issues on the roads this morning, so drive extra cautiously if you’re out and about! Any fog should dissipate by late morning, but once again more clouds will still be around.
Highs should climb once again into the mid 70s, and with more sunshine in the forecast for Thursday, expect many of us to hit 80—just shy of some record-breaking heat! The mild air lingers through late tomorrow before a cold front comes through Friday morning, bringing a few showers early in the day and a cooler and more seasonable air mass to settle into the Valley over the weekend.
Saturday morning may find us back in the 30s with highs topping out around 60 over the weekend. The first part of the weekend looks dry, but Sunday features a few isolated showers, before better rain chances and milder air return next week.
Download the free WTVM Weather Mobile App for your forecast → http://onelink.to/stormteam9.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.