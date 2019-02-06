Eye stabbings at Muscogee County Jail potentially gang related

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A recent attack in the Muscogee County Jail left one man blind.
It’s one of several fights there lately, with inmates’ eyes being stabbed. And now, leaders with the sheriff’s department are revealing more about the violence behind bars, potentially involving gangs.
We know of at least four eye stabbings at this jail in the last two months, but Major Joe McCrea with the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office said it’s also happened in other facilities as well. One of their solutions here is installing more cameras.
Jail fights involving inmates stabbed in the eyes isn’t something that happens every day.
“Well it’s something we’ve seen as of late, it seems to be trending," said McCrea. "We’ve asked around to other facilities, we have identified other facilities have experienced similar situations.”
With a daily average of 1,100 people in the Muscogee County Jail that hits capacity at 1069, McCrea said more than 60 inmates are charged with murder and 400 plus are documented gang members.
“Investigation is kind of giving us an idea that this may be a retaliation on the part of gang members for people who have given information to law enforcement," McCrea said. "We’re not 100 percent on that, but that’s what seems to be trending. You have a number of gangs throughout the city that have their own geographical areas, then they end up in jail in a very confined area, not a good recipe.”
The family of the most recent victim experiencing an eye stabbing said a lack of security allows incidents like these to play out. But others disagree.
"No I think security is fine in there,' Jairus Lyles said.
Aubrey Christensen said she doesn’t share that thought, “the issue is there isn’t enough supervision.”
McCrea said they’re in the process of installing cameras in the jail.
“As it would turn out, this most recent one happened in the area where a camera hadn’t been installed yet but cameras are being installed there.”
He said the cameras will cover the common areas where inmates are, but not individual cells where they sleep.
