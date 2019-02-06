Final members of East Alabama Drug Trafficking organization sentenced in court

MONTGOMERY, AL(WTVM) – After a large scale, multi-state investigation authorities in Alabama are wrapping up the takedown of a massive drug organization as they sentenced the remaining members last week.
The final three members of the drug trafficking organization based in Lee County were sentenced in federal court, bringing the total number of those convicted to 19.
Each of the defendants previously entered guilty pleas to various drug, gun, and money laundering offenses.
According to witnesses who testified during the trial and the sentencing hearings, Worldly Holstick was the leader of the drug trafficking organization which stretched from Alabama and Georgia to California.
The investigation began after an 11-year-old child was shot while sitting in a vehicle outside one of Holstick’s residences in the Orchard Way trailer park in Auburn, Alabama on September 16, 2016.
During the ensuing investigation, officers seized the DVR system located at the residence, which contained video of the shooting as well as Holstick and other members of the conspiracy possessing cocaine, marijuana, and various firearms.
Auburn Police Department, Alabama Attorney General’s Office, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Alabama HIDTA Task Force, Alabama National Guard, Central Alabama Drug Task Force (CADTF), Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Lee County District Attorney’s Office, Opelika Police Department, and many other agencies participated in the investigation.
“These sentencings are the result of the hard work and dedication of multiple agencies and will strike a severe blow to an organization that was bringing dangerous drugs and violence into our communities,” said U.S. Attorney Franklin.
Below is a list of those arrested and sentenced for their involvement:
1) Alfred Lorenzo Cole – 37 years old, Santa Rosa, California; 168 months’ imprisonment;
2) Sakeya Monique Donaldson, 39 years old, Atlanta, Georgia; 26 months’ imprisonment;
3) Leanne Grimmett, 32 years old, Auburn, Alabama; 12 months and a day imprisonment;
4) James Lee Hamilton, 41 years old, Santa Rosa, California; 48 months’ imprisonment;
5) Jermichael Lamar Hart, 32 years old, Auburn, Alabama; 120 months’ imprisonment;
6) Worldly Dieago Holstick – 36 years old, Auburn, Alabama; 420 months’ imprisonment;
7) Mackenzie Leigh Keith, 24 years old, Auburn, Alabama; 3 years’ probation;
8) Tyesha Lanise Lockhart – 21 years old, Auburn, Alabama; 12 months and a day imprisonment;
9) John Willie Maddox, Jr. - 28 years old, Auburn, Alabama; 170 months’ imprisonment;
10) Phillip Maddox; 41 years old, Auburn, Alabama; 60 months’ imprisonment;
11) James Earl McIntyre, 29 years old, Montgomery, Alabama; 24 months’ imprisonment;
12) Marquis Lanez Miller – 37 years old, Auburn, Alabama; 81 months’ imprisonment;
13) Tyquavious Roequan Mitchell, 20 years old, Opelika, Alabama; 36 months’ imprisonment;
14) Jamarcus Deandre Pettus, 34 years old, Opelika, Alabama; 120 months’ imprisonment;
15) Eric Kendall Smith, 26 years old, Opelika, Alabama; 120 months’ imprisonment;
16) Timothy Lamar Spinks, 43 years old, Auburn, Alabama; 180 months’ imprisonment;
17) Erin Kristen Turner – 24 years old, Auburn, Alabama; 6 months’ imprisonment;
18) Lateasha Lashun Williams, 31 years old, Auburn, Alabama; 20 months’ imprisonment; and
19) Lester Stephen Young, 35 years old, Auburn, Alabama; 33 months’ imprisonment.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.