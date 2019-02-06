Highlights from the Auburn City Council meeting: New jobs, city improvements

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) - Good news from the latest Auburn City council meeting. City residents can look forward to new jobs, a new skate park, and local road improvements.
Here’s what the council discussed in the Feb. 5th meeting:
The council approved tax abatements for a new manufacturer, YC Manufacturing, that is moving to the Auburn Technology Park North, The company anticipates making a capital investment of approximately $3.4 million and creating about 37 new jobs.
The council approved a contract with Cannon Construction for the demolition and cleanup of the tennis courts at Indian Pines Golf Course. this will make way for the new Auburn-Opelika joint skate park.
The council approved the purchase of four, decorative mast arm traffic poles that will be installed along with improvements to the intersections of Glenn Avenue at College Street and Gay Street. They are expected to begin later this year.
The council also:
- Recognized Denise Wilder in the Water Resource Management Department as the February 2019 Employee of the Month.
- Announced three vacancies on the Commercial Development Authority that will be filled on March 5.
