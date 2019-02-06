Highs Near 80 Thursday; Friday Brings Changes

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - We're still on track for a very warm day Thursday with highs near the 80 degree mark in many places during the afternoon and early evening. After another foggy start, skies should clear out by the afternoon with mostly sunny to partly cloudy conditions. Tomorrow night, a cold front will approach, increasing both clouds and rain chances - look for a 30-40% coverage of showers at times head into early Friday morning as a band of rain should sweep through the area. Temperatures Friday will be at their highest early in the morning, and they should drop as we head through the day. The weekend looks mostly dry and cooler than average with some isolated showers back in the picture on Sunday. Going into next week, look for a warm-up Monday and Tuesday with chances for rain and storms increasing heading into Tuesday. That will be followed by a brief cool-down Wednesday (highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s, along with dry weather), and then a return to rain chances Thursday and Friday with the next system.