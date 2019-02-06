Man found shot to death at Lee County home

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting at a mobile home park on U.S. Highway 29.
According to Sheriff Jay Jones, the victim, a 35-year-old man, was found at his home around 7:30 a.m. The unnamed man and was pronounced dead.
Jones said investigators spoke with neighbors who reported hearing gunfire around 11 p.m. Tuesday.
There’s no information available on a possible suspect at this time. The investigation is ongoing.
