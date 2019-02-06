Man murdered in East Alabama mobile home park

LEE COUNTY, AL (WTVM) - A thirty-five year old man was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds at County Line Mobile Home Park in Lee County, Alabama.
The mobile home park is located on Highway 29 North, near the Chambers County line.
The name of the victim is not available at this time because police are still notifying family.
Neighbors say they heard gunshots around 11 p.m. Tuesday, but a call wasn’t made to the police until 7:30 a.m. Wednesday.
“Responding deputies went to the scene and did find a thirty-five year old male on the porch of his residence," Lee County Sheriff, Jay Jones, said.
He said the exact number of gunshot wounds is unknown, and the victim’s body is being sent to Montgomery for an autopsy.
The Lee County Sheriff’s Department is investigating this as a homicide.
“Sweet, caring,” Ashley Tyson, a friend of the victim’s, said. “He was always there. He was a great friend. He was a great person. It’s hard to even imagine someone would do this to him.”
Tyson said her sister was dating the victim and that the two lived together.
“She loved him, and it’s so hard," she said. “She knows that that’s my best friend, and when we look at each other, we both just break down.”
Sheriff Jones said the investigation is still in the early stages.
“We don’t have a specific suspect or person of interest at this time, nor do we have a vehicle,” he said.
He said the sheriff’s department does not believe there is an ongoing threat to the surrounding community.
Tyson urged people to think of her and her family during this time.
“I just ask everyone to keep us in their prayers because my sister, it’s hurting her a lot,” she said.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.