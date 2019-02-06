Miss Georgia Pageant remains in Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The Miss Georgia Pageant will remain in Columbus.
Controversy between the former Miss Georgia Board of directors and the Miss America organization led to a dismantling of the old board and appointment of a new one.
There was talk that the pageant, which has been held in Columbus for the past 74 years, might be moved to another city. However, the new board of directors said the Columbus RiverCenter is their first choice for the pageant and a final decision will be announced soon.
