Opelika woman’s killer still not found after a year

CHAMBERS COUNTY, GA (WTVM) - Today marks a year since the Chambers County Sheriff’s Department offered a $5000 reward for information about the murder of Opelika resident Tammie Blount.
Her killer has still not been found.
Blount’s body was found at the intersection of County Road 173 and County Road 25 back in October 2017. The body appeared to have suffered from a gunshot wound.
“I was devastated. It really shocked me,” Shasta Reeves said, a longtime friend of Blount’s.
She said she can’t understand how this could have happened to Blount.
“Why? Why? She wouldn’t harm a flea,” she said.
Reeves said she does not believe the offer of a $5000 reward is doing much good. She said she thinks if the police were to increase it, that maybe that would help.
She does however think police are still working hard to find the killer.
“They stay in contact with her family. I think they’re still working on it. I don’t think it’s just a file somewhere in a drawer that nobody is paying attention to,” she said.
She says she knows Blount’s case is one of many but she only wants one thing.
“I just want them caught because if you could do this to Tammy, you could do this to anybody. And there’s a murderer walking around that doesn’t have a conscience,” Reeves said.
The victim’s sister told us through Facebook messages that Blount is in her mind at all times and she is praying that they will find who did this.
Chambers County Sheriff’s Department and Lee County Sheriff’s Department were unavailable for comment on the developments of the investigation.
