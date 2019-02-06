Suspect wanted in Eufaula for stealing elderly person’s wallet, using debit/credit cards

EUFAULA, AL (WTVM) - A suspect is wanted in Eufaula for stealing an elderly person’s wallet and using their debit/credit card.
According to Eufaula police, the suspect followed an elderly shopper throughout a store and took the shopper’s wallet from her purse. Police say the victim’s debit and credit cards were used to retrieve over $500 from her accounts via ATMs and cash back from purchases.
The suspect was driving a maroon colored compact sedan, possibly a Nissan Versa.
Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Division at 334-687-1200 or leave a message on the anonymous tip line at 334-687-7100.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.