Suspect wanted in Eufaula for stealing elderly person’s wallet, using debit/credit cards
By Olivia Gunn | February 6, 2019 at 5:05 PM EST - Updated February 6 at 5:05 PM

EUFAULA, AL (WTVM) - A suspect is wanted in Eufaula for stealing an elderly person’s wallet and using their debit/credit card.

According to Eufaula police, the suspect followed an elderly shopper throughout a store and took the shopper’s wallet from her purse. Police say the victim’s debit and credit cards were used to retrieve over $500 from her accounts via ATMs and cash back from purchases.

The suspect was driving a maroon colored compact sedan, possibly a Nissan Versa.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Division at 334-687-1200 or leave a message on the anonymous tip line at 334-687-7100.

((Source: Eufaula Alabama Police Department))

