Troup County endorses renaming of road in honor of fallen soldier

TROUP COUNTY, GA (WTVM) - Troup County has endorsed the renaming of a road in honor of a fallen soldier.
The Troup County Board of Commissioners endorsed the request of the Georgia Department of Transportation to rename the intersection of US29/SR14 West Point Road at Pegasus Parkway in honor of Sgt. Corey Emmett Spates, from Troup County.
Spates was killed February 10, 2008 while deployed in Iraq. Spates was a Troup County High School alumnus and was 21 years old when he gave his life in service during Operation Iraqi Freedom.
During his first deployment, Spates enlisted the help from his family to donate supplies to Iraqi children in need.
A resolution by the State Representative Randy Nix and the Georgia Department of Transportation requested the resolution to rename the Troup County intersection in Spates’ memory.
