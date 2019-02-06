(WTVM) - Weather Radio Wednesdays are back! Each spring, Storm Team 9 is happy to tour the area making sure people have a way to get watches and warnings when it comes to severe weather.
A programmable NOAA weather radio is a great way to do that - it will alert you to watches or warning specific to your county (or whichever counties you program in the radio).
You can purchase your weather radio at the location we will be at (or buy it before and bring yours from home) and we will make sure it is programmed properly and ready to go. We also ask that you bring 3 AA batteries with you (or pick up a pack on location) so we can program your radio.
If you have a smartphone, we will set you up with our WTVM weather app – another tool in the toolbox of getting watches and warnings when severe weather threatens.
The idea is to have multiple ways to get watches and warnings during severe weather and not to rely on outdoor warning sirens to get your information.
Here's the schedule for 2019 (please pay special attention to the times and Eastern versus Central):
- February 20 – Academy Sports, Columbus, GA (10 AM to 2 PM ET)
- February 27 – Kroger, Opelika, AL (10 AM to 2 PM CT)
- March 6 – Kroger, LaGrange, GA (10 AM to 2 PM ET)
- March 20 – Academy Sports, Auburn, AL (10 AM to 2 PM CT)
- April 3 – Academy Sports, Columbus, GA (10 AM to 2 PM ET)
- April 17 – Kroger, Lanett, AL (10 AM to 2 PM ET)
- May 1 – Academy Sports, Columbus, GA (10 AM to 2 PM ET)
- May 8 – Kroger, Auburn, AL (10 AM to 2 PM CT)
For older weather radios, here are some helpful links to find the specific county codes you will need to program your radio if you choose to do it yourself:
