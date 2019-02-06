15-year-old arrested for tampering with evidence related to Dunwoody Drive shooting

By Julie Waldock | February 6, 2019 at 1:46 PM EST - Updated February 6 at 2:17 PM

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Columbus Police have arrested a juvenile for tampering with evidence in relation to a deadly shooting that took place last December.

A 15-year-old male was arrested felony charges of tampering with evidence. He was taken into custody at the Youth Detention Center.

Police say the evidence connects to a deadly shooting that took place last year.

19-year-old Jaquan Harris was shot and killed in the early morning hours of December 27th on Dunwoody Drive.

Police arrested 17-year-old Jaquavis Donell Richardson on murder charges and issued a murder warrant for 18-year-old Davontay Marquis Wiskow as well.

Investigators believe Richardson and Wiskow went to the Edgewood area in a stolen car where there was some kind of altercation that led to the shooting.

