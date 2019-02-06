15-year-old arrested for tampering with evidence related to Dunwoody Drive shooting

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Columbus Police have arrested a juvenile for tampering with evidence in relation to a deadly shooting that took place last December.
A 15-year-old male was arrested felony charges of tampering with evidence. He was taken into custody at the Youth Detention Center.
Police say the evidence connects to a deadly shooting that took place last year.
Investigators believe Richardson and Wiskow went to the Edgewood area in a stolen car where there was some kind of altercation that led to the shooting.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.