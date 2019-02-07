Auburn school system reacts to student’s blackface picture, use of racial slur

AUBURN, AL (WSFA) - The Auburn City Schools system is reacting after a photo of an unidentified student in blackface and a racist message began circulating on social media.
The school system confirmed the post shows an Auburn High School student in an “inappropriate post on social media.”
The photo shows the student with a blackened face and palm with a message that reads “Is this what being a [N word] feels like”.
School system officials further stated that “What has been presented to the administration at AHS and the leadership of ACS in this case does not reflect the school system’s statements of belief," and added that an investigation is underway that would result in “appropriate measures” being taken.
It’s unclear where or when the photo was taken.
WSFA 12 News made an editorial decision to cover the racial slur in the photo and also cover the student’s face and crop out her name because she is likely a minor.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.