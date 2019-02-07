Author visits Columbus, introduces book highlighting the city’s role in desegregation

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - An author visited Columbus Wednesday to share the story of how the city has moved past segregation.
Dr. Wayne Wiegand co-wrote “the Desegregation of Public Libraries of the Jim Crow South” with his wife. The book gives a broad view of desegregation activities that happened across the south, including specifics of desegregation in Columbus during the 1960s.
"This book recovers a chapter of that history and for places like Columbus, it allows the people of Columbus to finally recognize the kids who did desegregate their public library system and acknowledge their contribution to the local community," said Wiegand.
Wiegand even reconnected with one of the African American children who first walked in to Columbus’ library which was only offered to white citizens.
Others who were the children overcoming segregation will be at Wednesday’s continuation at the Columbus Museum.
Wiegand’s book can be found on Amazon.
