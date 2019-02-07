Boys and Girls Club Youth of the Year Finalist: Diamond Williams

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - We’ve been profiling the eight finalists for the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Chattahoochee Valley Youth of the Year, being awarded Thursday night, February 7.
One of the teens vying for the organization’s highest honor is Carver High School junior, Diamond Williams.
"I’ve been going to the South Boys and Girls Club since age seven, and I still go here,” Williams said.
They say diamonds are a girl's best friend, but Diamond Williams has plenty of friends at the Boys and Girls Clubs, which she calls her home away from home.
“You can feel the love in the air whenever you come here {Boys & Girls Club}. It’s a great connection with the staff and club members,” Williams said.
She’s talking about staff members like Antonio Pace. The teen center’s unit director - who they call "Coach Pace” - said Williams used to be very timid, and barely talked. But has opened up and is so caring to others.
"She’s always saying yes sir, no sir, yes ma’am, no ma’am. She’s that kid that would fit into Andy Griffith. She’s old-school personality,” Pace said.
“I wasn’t always outgoing like I am now. I used to be in a shell, not want to be myself, follow around the crowd but the people that go here taught me how to be myself, and not just a follower,” Williams said.
The younger kids there love her. When she’s not at the Boys and Girls Club, Williams stays busy as a junior at Carver High - involved in student council, Deca Club, and trying to get on the school’s math team.
"I’m in the band at Carver High. I’ve been playing trumpet since I was in the sixth grade,” Williams said.
Pace said she also makes a joyful noise at the teen center, taking on more leadership responsibilities and being the “life of the party” - making her a top-notch candidate for Youth of the Year.
“She’s always upbeat. Williams is the one that’s not going to let you down. If you come in sad, she’s going to ask what’s wrong, get a laugh or a smile out of you.”
Williams added, “I like helping people express themselves, not just quiet or a loner in the corner. I want to be that helping hand, lift them on out of the corner.”
She also gets a boost at these clubs, where there are drama classes, hoping it will translate one day to seeing her name in lights. “I would like to become an actress, be on the big screen, entertaining people," said Williams.
Pace, said Williams is full of joy and reminds him of himself. She was also a finalist for Youth of the Year in 2018. We’ll have a recap of this year’s event, including the winner, on WTVM news at 11 p.m. on Thursday, February 7.
