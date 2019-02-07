Escaped Chambers Co. inmate arrested in Columbus after nearly two weeks on the run

29-year-old Thomas Hart, escaped from custody in Chambers County
By Alex Jones | February 7, 2019 at 2:42 PM EST - Updated February 7 at 2:42 PM

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - An inmate who escaped custody in Chambers County has now been taken back into custody in Columbus almost two weeks later.

29-year-old Thomas Jack Hart left his work detail near the Chambers County Lake around 10:00 a.m. on Jan. 25.

He was arrested in Columbus by agents of the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force on Feb. 7.

He will face pending charges in Muscogee County before being extradited back to Chambers County where warrants have been obtained on charges of escape and kidnapping, in addition to the charges he was already incarcerated for.

Hart is set to appear in Recorder’s Court in Muscogee County on Feb. 9 at 9:00 a.m.

