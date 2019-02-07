Escaped Chambers Co. inmate arrested in Columbus after nearly two weeks on the run

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - An inmate who escaped custody in Chambers County has now been taken back into custody in Columbus almost two weeks later.
He was arrested in Columbus by agents of the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force on Feb. 7.
He will face pending charges in Muscogee County before being extradited back to Chambers County where warrants have been obtained on charges of escape and kidnapping, in addition to the charges he was already incarcerated for.
Hart is set to appear in Recorder’s Court in Muscogee County on Feb. 9 at 9:00 a.m.
