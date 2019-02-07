MCSD names new district-wide spelling bee champ

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - An elementary school student in Columbus beat out multiple other students both younger and older than him to take the crown has Muscogee County School District’s newest spelling bee champ.
Fifth-grader Ryan Tadiparthi represented Reese Road Leadership Academy in the competition to determine the school district’s best speller.
The competition took place Feb. 6 in the auditorium of Rainey-McCullers School of the Arts.
Chaniya Davis of Fort Middle School came in second place and Jack Higgins from Double Churches Middle School came in third.
The winning word was “diffa,” a noun defined by Merriam-Webster’s Dictionary as “an Arabic reception or banquet.”
Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson served as the caller.
Ryan will head to the state spelling bee with Chaniya as his alternate.
Congratulations to Ryan, Chaniya, Jack and everyone else who represented their school in the bee.
