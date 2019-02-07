One person dead following vehicle accident on Interstate 85 northbound in Opelika

OPELIKA, AL (WTVM) - One person is dead following a vehicle accident Wednesday afternoon in Opelika.
The Opelika Police Department and fire department responded to the accident at approximately 1 p.m.
The accident happened on Interstate 85 northbound near Exit 64 and claimed the life of a 54-year-old man. He was pronounced dead on the scene. The name of the deceased victim will not be released until his next of kin has been notified.
A second occupant in the same vehicle was airlifted to a hospital in Atlanta due to severe injuries.
The cause of the accident is under investigation by the Opelika Police Department’s Traffic Homicide Investigation Unit.
Anyone with information on the accident is asked to contact the Opelika Police Department at 334-705-5200.
