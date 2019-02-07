Reward increased on LaGrange murder suspect believed to have killed teenager days before Christmas

LAGRANGE, GA (WTVM) - The reward placed on a man believed to have killed a teenager in December has been increased.
LaGrange police are raising the reward for information leading to the arrest of Dontavious Sawaye Morgan to $2,000.
Morgan was identified as a suspect on Dec. 29, but police have not yet been able to locate him.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Morgan is asked to call LPD at (706) 883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at (706) 812-1000.
