Reward increased on LaGrange murder suspect believed to have killed teenager days before Christmas
By Alex Jones | February 7, 2019 at 3:35 PM EST - Updated February 7 at 3:36 PM

LAGRANGE, GA (WTVM) - The reward placed on a man believed to have killed a teenager in December has been increased.

LaGrange police are raising the reward for information leading to the arrest of Dontavious Sawaye Morgan to $2,000.

Officers found 18-year-old Niko Hurston suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest in the area of Troup St. and Jenkins St. on Dec. 23.

Morgan was identified as a suspect on Dec. 29, but police have not yet been able to locate him.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Morgan is asked to call LPD at (706) 883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at (706) 812-1000.

Posted by LaGrange Police on Wednesday, February 6, 2019

