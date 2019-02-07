80s return to the Chattahoochee Valley

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Despite the recent stretch of milder air in place, springtime sunshine has been hard to come by thanks to clouds refusing to budge. Finally today, we expect more sun to break through, putting highs closer to near record-breaking territory in the low 80s!
The humid breeze around today will also give way to cooler and drier air rolling in tomorrow as a cold front pushes through tonight. As the front passes through the Valley, it will bring a line of brief light rain showers through overnight, but they should clear out close to sunrise. Behind the cold front, temperatures will drop back to more seasonable levels for February, so expect it to be on the cool and breezy side tomorrow.
The weekend looks cool with clouds unfortunately sticking around. Rain chances return to the forecast on Sunday with a few isolated showers possible prior to transitioning to a more unsettled and briefly warmer pattern early next week before another cold front arrives.
