Signing day wraps up in the Chattahoochee Valley

(WTVM) - Wednesday was all about making it official.
Back in December, a handful of players signed college football scholarships, and that set the table for National Signing Day, when the trickle of signings turned into a torrent.
The biggest signing of the day came at Central High School. Red Devils running back A’Montae Spivey followed up on his verbal commitment in the fall, and signed with the Arkansas Razorbacks. Ole Miss kept recruiting him hard, but Spivey decided to stick with his first choice. Loyalty was the key word.
One other signing to a Power 5 school was Eufaula linebacker Logan Snead. He definitely has a Cavalier attitude toward it all, signing with Virginia of the ACC, with a special thank you to Eufaula High head coach Ed Rigby.
“I realized that I could go anywhere and play football and I’m going to love it,” he said. “I could go to the smallest town in Colorado and I’m still going to love football, so Virginia is a school which is the perfect fit for me. He’s a great coach. He’s been my favorite coach so far in high school by far. He’s taught me a lot. I can relate to him a lot, so he’s meant a lot to me.”
A half-dozen guys signed with Power 5 conferences back in December, and a couple more Wednesday afternoon, but there’s still plenty of D-1 talent around the valley.
Carver sent two players to the FBS schools. AJ Watts signed with Akron and Jarius Thomas committed to UAB.
Two Troup County rivals now call themselves teammates. Troup's Jamari Thrash and Callaway's Hunter Williamson both signed with Georgia State.
Auburn High’s Brandon Crum is staying close to home. He signed with South Alabama, while Columbus High's Jordan Geter heads to Navy.
Some local athletes may become TV stars. Nine players from the area signed with Independence Community College, best known for its appearance in the Netflix show "Last Chance U.” But it's not about fame for these kids.
Signing Day wasn't all about football. Five students signed Division 1 letters of intent in various sports.
Doing it by the numbers, 24 schools had athletes sign Wednesday, with 100 football players signing on the dotted line---8 to FBS with 18 to FCS. 17 went Division two, 13 Division three, 8 signed with NAIA programs, and 36 head to junior colleges. 21 signed to play other sports, including baseball, softball, golf, volleyball, track.
