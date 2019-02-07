Weather Roller Coaster

After an unseasonably warm Thursday across the Valley, we’ll return to winter heading into Friday and this weekend. Strong cold front will push through tonight, bringing a few passing showers. Temps will struggle to reach the upper 50s with a mix of sun & clouds. This weekend is looking cool with plenty of clouds, highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s. By the time Monday arrives, we’ll see winds shift out of the south, bringing back warm air to the Valley, along with rain chances. Highs will soar into the mid 70s by Tuesday, with storms possible as the front passes through Tuesday night. Cooler weather will once again return for the middle part of the week, but we’ll quickly warm back up afterwards.