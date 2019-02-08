Building at Ft. Benning dedicated to fallen soldier

FORT BENNING, GA (WTVM) - The 3rd Squadron, 1st Security Force Assistance Brigade dedicated their headquarters building to a fallen comrade on Friday.
Command Sergeant Major Timothy Bolyard served as the squadron command sergeant major assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Troop, 3rd Squadron, 1st Security Assistance Brigade, stationed at Fort Benning.
Timothy Bolyard was on his 10th deployment when he died of wounds sustained from small arms fire on September 3, 2018, in Logar Province, Afghanistan.
“It means everything. Tim was everything that Col. Palmer spoke about. He was kind. He was humble. He was a great leader and every person that I’ve met since September has talked about how wonderful he was,” said Timothy Bolyard’s wife, Amy Bolyard.
Timothy Bolyard earned numerous awards and decorations. His previous combat deployments include Iraq, Kuwait, and Qatar.
