Columbus Parks & Rec announces Autism Awareness Fair and Fun Day

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The Columbus Parks and Recreation Department is partnering with the Autism Hope Center to host an Autism Awareness Resource Fair and Fun Day.
The community is invited to come out to the Pop Austin Recreation Center at 1313 Alexander St. on April 13 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
April is Autism Awareness Month and the event aims to both raise awareness for autism and provide resources for families with loved ones with the disability.
Resources at the fair will include:
- Home and Community Services
- Early Intervention Resources
- Therapy Centers
- Assistive Technologies
- Transition and Adult Services
- Educational Services
- ABA
The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office will also be on hand with information on Project Lifesaver and CareCards.
This is the event’s sixth year.
