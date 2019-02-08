Feels Like February Again!

Thanks to the cold front that’s moving through, we’re going to get much colder overnight with 30s returning to the Valley. As for Saturday, looking like a mix of sun and clouds, with just mostly high clouds. Wouldn’t be surprised if we got back up to 60F once again. Looking like a very nice day. Weather won’t be as nice for Sunday, with cooler air sneaking in and plenty of clouds to keep us cool, along with a few passing showers. We’ll struggle to reach the mid-50s on Sunday. Dramatic warming looks to occur Monday as our next storm system approaches from the west. Highs will jump into the 70s and there will be a couple of showers. Best chance of rain will be Tuesday as cold front pushes through bringing heavy rain and some thunderstorms. Ingredients for severe weather don’t look present for this system, though we’ll keep an eye. Weather looks to calm down for Wednesday, before stormy weather returns next Thursday and Friday.