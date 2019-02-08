Fort Benning holding prescribed burns over the weekend

FORT BENNING, GA (WTVM) - A prescribed burn is taking place at Fort Benning Saturday, Feb. 9.
The burn is expected to take place throughout the day in the K19 and K25 training areas.
The wind is predicted to be from the east and should keep smoke away from sensitive areas.
Every effort is made to control smoke, however, changes in the weather throughout the day can change the smoke intensity and direction.
Prescribed burns are vital to ensure the danger of uncontrolled wildfires is reduced. The burning also helps reduce the risk of uncontrolled wildfires on Fort Benning, which could destroy natural resources, government assets, and more.
Anyone seeing large amounts of smoke in the area should not be alarmed.
For more information on prescribed burns at Fort Benning, click here.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.