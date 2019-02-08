Lanes to close for bridge maintenance on U.S. Highway 80 in Phenix City

PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) - There will be lane closures along U.S. Highway 80 in Phenix City beginning Monday, Feb. 11 as bridge maintenance is performed.
The bridge is located east of Highway 280.
Maintenance activities will begin at approximately 9 a.m. and will continue until around 4 p.m. each day. The bridge will be reduced to one lane while the work is performed.
All work on the bridge is expected to be completed by the end of the day on March 1.
Drivers are urged to use caution while traveling in the area.
