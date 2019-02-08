Organizations in Columbus partner for 5th annual teen dating violence forum

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - February is Teen Dating Violence Awareness and Prevention Month and several organizations are trying to with domestic violence locally.
Amerigroup partnered with Hope Harbour and other organizations on Thursday for their 5th annual teen dating violence forum at the Columbus Public Library.
Domestic violence is an issue that the Columbus community has recently seen firsthand. Eighteen-year-old Destinee Virgin was shot and killed on Macon Road in September 2018. Her ex-boyfriend. seventeen-year-old Markel Ervin is charged in her murder.
Organizers of the forum hoped to show people the warning signs before it’s too late.
"And those are things that our community needs to learn---to recognize domestic violence and learn how to respond to it and know that there are agencies out there that would help teens, and would help males and females because it doesn't discriminate it will happen to anyone," said Lindsey Reise, executive director at Hope Harbour.
Organizers said last year in Columbus, there were six homicides related to domestic violence.
If you or someone you know is in danger, Hope Harbour offers a 24-hour crisis line for people in the Chattahoochee Valley---706-324-3850.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.