Professional golf returning Auburn and Opelika with three new tournaments

OPELIKA, AL (WTVM) - The Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail is welcoming the world of professional golf back to its courses with three new tournaments.
Officials with the golf trail say they began the year with one tournament on the books, but now just over a month later that number has tripled in size, one of which will take place at Robert Trent Jones Grand National in Opelika.
“These three events will showcase the quality of Alabama golf around the world,” said John Cannon, president of the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail. “With such a quick turnaround, these new tournaments are a true testament to our staff and the world-class golf offered to the public along the Trail all year long.”
The Symetra Tour, the qualifying Tour for the LPGA, will be playing at tournament at RTJ Grand National from May 23 to May 26.
144 female golfers will venture to Opelika to compete in the as of yet unnamed tournament for the cash prize ever of $300,000, which is the Symetra Tour’s highest ever.
Other community events will also be held in Opelika earlier in the week.
Robert Trent Jones Capitol Hill in Prattville, AL will host the other two tournaments.
The Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail Classic is a new professional men’s event that will feature 156 international golfers competing for a $550,000 purse over four days in April.
The Guardian Championship with the Symetra Tour will be held in September and helps golfers increase earnings and become members of the LPGA.
