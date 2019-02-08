‘The Rock’ for governor? Virginia’s been his home ‘for years’

‘The Rock’ for governor? Virginia’s been his home ‘for years’
In this April 11, 2018 file photo, actor Dwayne Johnson poses for photographers at the premiere of "Rampage" in London. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP, File)
By David Hylton | February 8, 2019 at 1:15 PM EST - Updated February 8 at 4:02 PM

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Amid controversy at the State Capitol in the past week, one Twitter user pondered whether or not Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson could become the Commonwealth’s governor.

“. @TheRock as Virginia’s governor would not surprise me!” tweeted user “yashar.”

Johnson - who hosts “Titan Games” currently airing on NBC - retweeted that post and followed up with his own tweet that “the great state of Virginia has quietly become my home for years now.”

It’s not the first time the movie star and former professional wrestler has mentioned Virginia. In an Instagram post two years ago, he posted about his horse farm.

View this post on Instagram

Just wrapped #ballers and have one week before I start shooting #Rampage, so I had to scoop my lovely ladies up and got away to my farm to recharge, recalibrate and reset. We have an excellent program on our farm (created by my bud and equestrian Olympic athlete Will Coleman) that trains thoroughbreds in Eventing (dressage, stadium jumping and cross country). Every time we come home to Virginia, we always have a whole new gang of some of the best conditioned, beautiful (and bad ass;) horses on the planet. Here Jasper and Zipp are clearly attracted to my alpha musk.. which translates to I haven't showered in 12hrs since I worked out at 4am. #AFewOlCountryBoys #Recharge #ThoroughbredBonding #AlphaMusk #MyFarm ⚓️

A post shared by therock (@therock) on

And a video post in 2017 went viral after he visited a gym in Virginia. He says that trip was “to recharge.” (Warning: the post contains language that may be offensive)

View this post on Instagram

When I come back home to my farm in Virginia to recharge, I have to go to a public gym to train (I'm building a gym on my property) and try to get in and out as fast as possible without drawing a crowd. While working out, I tell people no pictures I just want to train and a handshake will have to do. Then as I'm pulling out of the parking lot I see all these women briskly walking to my truck with eyes wide... I shift gears to drive off and see them in the rearview waving at me saying "come back".. I start loudly cussing at myself "SUM BITCH" in the truck because I know what's next..I can't ever drive away when I see women or kids. I back up. She starts crying and starts singing my favorite Taylor Swift song. I make a joke about the great moonshine we have in Virginia. We take selfies. They share really amazing thoughts with me about why they're big fans and I drive away feeling like the luckiest SOB on the planet to meet such amazing fans. This kinda stuff will always be the best part of fame. Tears and all. #ParkingLotLuv #IAlmostGotAway #GreatestFansInTheWorld #OneBigBrownBaldLuckySOB

A post shared by therock (@therock) on

Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.