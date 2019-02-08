‘The Rock’ for governor? Virginia’s been his home ‘for years’

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Amid controversy at the State Capitol in the past week, one Twitter user pondered whether or not Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson could become the Commonwealth’s governor.
“. @TheRock as Virginia’s governor would not surprise me!” tweeted user “yashar.”
Johnson - who hosts “Titan Games” currently airing on NBC - retweeted that post and followed up with his own tweet that “the great state of Virginia has quietly become my home for years now.”
It’s not the first time the movie star and former professional wrestler has mentioned Virginia. In an Instagram post two years ago, he posted about his horse farm.
And a video post in 2017 went viral after he visited a gym in Virginia. He says that trip was “to recharge.” (Warning: the post contains language that may be offensive)
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.