So long, spring!

Overall, today looks cooler and breezier as the drier winter air filters back into the Valley. 30s are back in the forecast for Saturday morning, but don’t expect too much sunshine this weekend; more clouds will be around, and definitely anticipating gloomy and overcast skies for Sunday. Rain chances dwindle this afternoon, but return with a couple of isolated showers Sunday. The pattern next week looks milder and more unsettled with rain chances each day, and the best coverage of showers and storms on Tuesday. We may see a brief reprieve from the clouds and showers next Thursday before more rain chances return into next weekend. The start of the week looks warmer before cooler air arrives again Wednesday.