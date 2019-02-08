Son of former MCSD board member shot to death at north Columbus apartment complex

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A man killed during an early-morning shooting at an apartment complex on Bridgewater Rd. and has since been identified as part of a longtime school board’s family.
According to Muscogee County Deputy Coroner Elizabeth Allison, 55-year old John Wells, Jr. was shot and killed inside an apartment at Castlegate Windsor Park.
The victim, John Wells, Jr. is the son of former Muscogee County School Board member John Wells, Sr. who served on the board for over 20 years.
Around 12:30 a.m., Columbus police tweeted they were investigating a shooting in the area of Bridgewater Rd.
Police believe the incident stemmed from a domestic dispute between Wells, Jr. and another man before shots rang out.
“I responded shortly after 2 o’clock this morning to a call on Bridgewater road in regards to a possible domestic dispute which resulted in multiple gunshot wounds and one victim succumbed to those injuries,” said Deputy Coroner Allison.
The other individual involved was taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional for their injuries. “At this time, he’s in stable condition,” said Deputy Coroner Allison.
John Wells, Jr.’s body will be transported to Atlanta for an autopsy.
This fatal shooting marks the fourth homicide of 2019.
