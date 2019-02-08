Sorority hosts public viewing of Sandra Bland documentary in Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Members of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority gathered to bring more attention to one of their sisters who died in police custody.
The sorority hosted a public viewing of the documentary, Say Her Name: The Life and Death of Sandra Bland. The viewing was held at Columbus State University and was a combination of an awareness campaign and a chance to celebrate Bland, who would have been 32 years old on Thursday.
The sorority said they just hoped for a dialogue.
"It gives people a venue to express their opinions and where people can come together to have open honest dialog about what is going on in our society, what's going on in America,” said Nikki Williams, president of the Kappa Alpha chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority. “We notice wherever you live in the United States how things have changed."
The event also featured a panel that included Maj. McCrea of the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office, and a mental health counselor.
Sandra Bland was a member of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority.
