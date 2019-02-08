Suspect wanted in Columbus for burglary and stealing a vehicle

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A suspect is wanted in Columbus for questioning in a burglary.
According to the Columbus Police Department, the incident happened at a home in the area of Fuller Street on Jan. 22. The man is suspected of breaking into the home and stealing a vehicle.
Police say entry into the home was forced and several items were stolen.
The vehicle has been recovered.
Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity or the case is asked to contact the Columbus Police Department at 706-225-4293.
