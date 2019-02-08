Valentine’s Day map: Where the other singles are

You have lots of company if you live in the Southwest

By Ed Payne | February 8, 2019 at 12:08 PM EST - Updated February 8 at 12:17 PM

(Gray News) – Plenty of people are venting on social media ahead of Valentine’s Day.

Shocking, right?

The folks at Azazie, a bridal and wedding site, compiled data from more than 60,000 tweets over the last month to come up with the Top 10 “Single for Valentine’s Day” states.

Because, as we know, nothing improves your love life like complaining about it on Twitter.

Here’s the list of states. If you live in the Southwest, you’ve got lots of company:

  1. Texas
  2. Utah
  3. Nevada
  4. New Mexico
  5. Alaska
  6. Hawaii
  7. California
  8. Alabama
  9. Michigan
  10. Indiana

Here’s just a few of those 60,000 tweets:

I’m dating myself

Single again

Drown your sorrows

Might as well sing about it

