WTVM Editorial 2-8-19: Late-Term Abortions

(WTVM) - Abortion - there is probably no political, legal or moral issue that could be as polarizing, in an already polarized country, than abortion.
Well now there is a new spotlight on abortion, especially very late-term abortions, an idea so extreme that it might just unite pro-life and pro-choice forces against it.
New York State just passed into law - and Virginia is now considering making it legal, under vague medical conditions - to abort a baby, right up until the moment of birth.
Here’s how the Virginia Governor, a doctor himself, describes what would be allowed to happen if Virginia’s last minute abortion bill becomes law:
“I can tell you exactly what would happen. The infant would be delivered. The infant would be kept comfortable. The infant would be resuscitated if that’s what the mother and the family desired, and then a discussion would ensue between the physicians and the mother.”
That’s the Governor of Virginia, who is a pediatrician by trade, saying extreme late-stage abortions, up until birth, in the case of severe but undefined health problems for mother and child, should not be restricted, but should just be a routine part of a woman’s right to choose.
However, a brand new Marist Poll says 75 percent of Americas say abortion should be limited to only the first three months of pregnancy, and only 13 percent think third trimester abortions should be allowed.
The issue of abortion has always caused heated public debates.
That’s how society should resolve its differences and, hopefully, come to a sensible conclusion.
But what’s not sensible is that proposed law in Virginia, nor the new law just passed in New York State that removes any time restrictions on abortions. The Governor celebrated the legal ability to terminate the life of a baby right up to the last moment before birth, by lighting New York City’s Freedom Tower pink. He called the new law a victory for woman’s reproductive rights.
Meanwhile, if a woman gives birth in New York State (and most anywhere else), and then decides to leave the newborn to die in a trash bin, she will be charged with murder.
That’s something to think about.
States certainly have the right to pass their own abortion laws, but last-minute abortions ought to strike everyone as just too extreme.
