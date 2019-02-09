Chilly & Damp For Sunday

Changes to our weather are on the way, with moisture expected to surge in overnight, leading to thick cloud cover and light showers by Sunday morning. Don’t expect anything heavy, but there will be plenty of drizzle and light showers around. To add insult to injury, highs will struggle to get into the mid-50s, and I wouldn’t be surprised if some spots didn’t get out of the 40s! Monday is looking much warmer with highs reaching 70F, as our next cold front approaches from the west. The cold front will move through on Tuesday, bringing thunderstorms through the Valley. We’ll see a brief dry break Wednesday, before another system brings rain back possibly by Valentines Day, and certainly by next Friday.