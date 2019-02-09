Happy little art class as 50 students dress up like Bob Ross

ABILENE, TX (KRBC/KTAB/CNN) - About 50 art students at a Texas middle school all dressed up like Bob Ross for an especially happy painting class this week.
It was happy trees, sky blue shirts and big auburn wigs everywhere.
"We were laughing so much when we tried our wigs on yesterday,” said one student.
Another, Deja Joseph, said the experience was “just like a great feeling of calmness.”
It was all part of a special activity orchestrated by their art teacher, Brady Sloane.
"I was really wanting to reward my students in a meaningful way, and provide an enriching art-related experience, but just also honor the hard work they've been doing,” Sloane said.
She combined two of her classes on Thursday for a chance to learn from a legend, practicing their art skills while watching one of the painter’s famous videos.
"They're actually learning sponge brush techniques, landscape painting, alla prima, working at easel, but they're really getting to paint like so many artists do in real life,” she said.
And the finished product was one for the books.
No mistakes here. Just happy little accidents.
