Local stations host radiothon for historic Liberty Theater

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - On Saturday, radio stations from across the Chattahoochee Valley gathered to help support a community landmark, The Liberty Theater.
Radio personalities from Davis Broadcasting (Foxie105 & K92.7), iHeart Media (Magic 101.3 & Hot100), and PMB (98.3 The Beat) all came together for 2019 Radiothon event and membership kick off.
The membership fees collected will be used to revitalize the Liberty Theater so it can be preserved and restored for future generations. It’s been 23 years since the theater had it last renovations.
The Liberty Theater first opened its doors in 1924 and is one of just two historic African-American theaters in the state of Georgia. It is even listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.